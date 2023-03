Why do we care what Steven Spielberg thinks about extraterrestrials? Two reasons: E.T. (1982) and the brilliant Close Encounters or the Third Kind (1977), the latter of which is one of my top favorite films of all time. Below, Spielberg talks to Colbert about UFOs and hears a pitch for an E.T. sequel.

"M&Ms had their shot. I'm sticking with Reese's."