Here's your first look at footage of Joker 2

this joker shot looks cool af omg pic.twitter.com/uSKXISm9er — 𝒇𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒉 (@bloodyfarah) March 5, 2023

There's a lot of buzz surrounding DC's film division lately. Following an incredibly tumultuous 2022- which included the infamous cancelation of the completed Batgirl film and the various crimes of The Flash star Ezra Miller- Warner Brothers Discovery CEO David Zaslav made several steps to the right the ship for DC films. Zaslav decided that DC films needed their answer to Marvel's Kevin Feige and appointed James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-heads of the company's new movie division. However, before Gunn and Safran snagged the job, Zaslav made a play for Joker director Todd Phillips to become the backbone of DC's film brand.

At present, Phillip's Joker is still one of the most profitable DC films ever made. Thanks to the ludicrous amount of money the original movie pulled in, not only was a Joker sequel green-lit, but it also survived DC's chaotic restructuring. In the videos linked above and below, you can check out the first footage of Joker: Folie à Deux.