How scammers are using AI voice cloning to trick victims into sending money

The Washington Post reports that scammers are using high-quality AI-generated voice technology to impersonate loved ones and persuade victims that they are in distress and need money urgently.

One example in the article is about the parents of a man named Benjamin Perkin, who were victims of an AI voice scam. A criminal pretended to be a lawyer and told them that their son had been involved in a car accident that killed a U.S. diplomat. The scammer used voice cloning technology to create a fake conversation between the parents and a synthesized version of their son. The scammer then convinced the parents to send $21,000 via a Bitcoin ATM to cover legal fees for their son.

