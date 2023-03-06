Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington dead at 71

Lynyrd Skynyrd announced the death of Gary Rossington, guitarist and co-founder of the legendary rock band.

It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today.

Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does.

Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family's privacy at this difficult time.

