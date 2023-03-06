Man opens front door only to be bitten by huge alligator

Knock, knock. Who's there? Ouch. A man in Daytona Beach, Florida heard someone at his front door and thought it was a visitor for his son. Unfortunately when he opened the door to welcome the guest, it turned out to be a nearly 8-foot long alligator.

"The alligator lunged and he was bitten in the upper thigh," said Daytona Beach police spokesman Carrie McCallister.

While the man was taken to the hospital, Florida Fish and Wildlife officers called in a trapper who caught the gator and, sadly, euthanized it.

(Daytona Beach News-Journal)