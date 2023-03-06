While the fix is in, engineers have questions and concerns about how well the Millennium Tower will fare in an earthquake. Opinions range from estimates the building will be just fine, to all the work they've done securing one-half the foundation to bedrock creating a host of new issues. I would not put my money on this skyscraper withstanding much of a jolt.
SF's Millennium Tower may not perform well in an earthquake
