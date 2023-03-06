"Silly" not "crazy": RL Stine editing Goosebumps books to be more sensitive and inclusive

Following the sensitivity edits to Roald Dahl's books, RL Stine is rewriting bits of of the Goosebumps book series before their next reprints. For example, a "plump" character is now "cheerful" while the word "silly" replaces "crazy." From Deadline:

In a reissue of the 1998 title Bride of the Living Dummy, the ventriloquist dummy Slappy knocks out a girl unconscious with a "love tap" but the villain now uses a magic spell. In the 1996 book Attack of the Jack-O'-Lanterns, a character is described as "tall and good-looking, with dark brown eyes and a great, warm smile. Lee is African-American, and he sort of struts when he walks and acts real cool, like the rappers on MTV videos." The revised version now calls the character "tall and good-looking, with brown skin, dark brown eyes and a great, warm smile. He sort of struts when he walks and acts real cool."