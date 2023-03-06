Walgreens won't sell abortion pills in "Red" states, even where it is legal

Walgreens won't sell abortion pills in states with Republican officials that have threatened legal action, reports Kaitlyn Radde for NPR–even if abortion is legal in those states. In a recent letter, it promised Kansas's attorney general "Walgreens does not intend to dispense Mifepristone within your state."

The confirmation came a month after 20 Republican state attorneys general, mostly from states where abortion is banned or heavily restricted, sent letters threatening Walgreens and other pharmacies with legal action if they dispensed mifepristone, an abortion pill.

The Food and Drug Administration finalized a new rule in January allowing retail pharmacies to get certified to distribute the drug, and companies including Walgreens and CVS said they're applying for certification. Medication abortion — not surgery — is the most common way that people terminate pregnancies, especially in the first trimester, when most abortions occur.