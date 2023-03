Corgis are too adorable, I can hardly stand it. And this particular one, Willo, with her giant ears, is especially ridiculously cute. She somehow gets even cuter when she howls while she eats. In addition to howling, she also barks, talks, whines, grumbles, rumbles, and more. Watch her in action here, and go follow Willo and her human, Devon Noehring, on their Instagram and YouTube.