Chris Evans and Ana de Armas reunite in the trailer for Ghosted

There were a lot of memorable moments and performances from Rian Johnson's slick 2019 whodunnit Knives Out. If you've been on the internet for at least a week, you've stumbled across one of the many memes that can be attributed to the film. And with a stellar ensemble cast of Hollywood heavyweights, it's genuinely surprising that the film hasn't produced even more memes related to the A-list stars that occupy its runtime.

As if anchoring the sequel to Knives Out wasn't enough of an indication, Daniel Craig usually receives the lion's share of praise for his performance as the charismatic detective Benoit Blanc. However, Ana De Armas and Chris Evans produced some of the best work of their careers playing opposite each other. The scene chemistry between the two was so palpable that fans were elated when the duo worked together again in Netflix's The Gray Man three years later. Luckily, it seems like the two are destined to work with each other forever. In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for the action comedy Ghosted, which reunites Chris Evans and Ana De Armas.