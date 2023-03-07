Comments about disabled worker could land Musk in more legal trouble

In a pathetically desperate attempt to curry the favor of right-wing shitposter Catturd, Elon Musk tweeted a comment about firing a disabled Twitter employee that could result in legal action, says Chris Williams of Above the Law.

In the tweet, Musk claimed that the employee, who has muscular dystrophy, did no actual work and used his disability as an excuse for not typing, while simultaneously tweeting frequently.

The comment has raised concerns about potential violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). As attorney Anderson Hooper tweeted, "ADA employment lawyers dream of seeing an email where the CEO says 'We fired this dude due to his disability, which is fake.'"

Literally every single mutual I have would swing on a motherfucker saying that shit in person. — 👻Dang It's Batman👻 (Pronouns in Bio) (@DanglmBatman) March 7, 2023