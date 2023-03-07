Eddie Izzard reveals her newly adopted name on podcast

Eddie Izzard has revealed that she has a new name that she has been wanting to use since the age of 10. The comedian, actor, and politician, who has long been open about her gender identity and has previously identified as both transgender and genderfluid, announced her new moniker on the podcast The Political Party.

"I'm Eddie. There's another name I'm going to add in as well, which is Suzy, which is what I wanted to be since I was 10," said Izzard. "I'm going to be Suzy Eddie Izzard."

Izzard made it clear that while she will now be going by Suzy, people can still refer to her as Eddie if they prefer. "That's how I'm going to roll, so people can choose what they want. They can't make a mistake, they can't go wrong," she said. (PinkNews)