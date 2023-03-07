Estonian right-wing nationalist politician wows admirers with Captain Kangaroo haircut

Rain Epler, a former government minister from the Estonian nationalist party EKRE, has been elected to parliament. This news has been met with mixed reactions, as Epler is known for his controversial views and statements.

The EKRE has been accused of promoting xenophobia and racism, and his appointment to parliament has raised concerns among minority groups in Estonia.

But let's talk about the real issue here: Epler's haircut. It's a true masterpiece of follicular arrangement, a combination of Captain Kangaroo, Moe Howard, and a Lego minifig.

Too bad his taste in politics isn't as refined as his taste in hairstyles!

This is the face of white nationalism in Estonia lmao. pic.twitter.com/7hAXNXbGQ7 — ☭ (@COMMUNIST333) March 7, 2023