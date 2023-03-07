First-person Fortnite could be in the works

Despite the bad rap it gets with the over-25 crowd, Fortnite is genuinely pretty good at keeping things consistently interesting with season-to-season mechanical changes. The next one, according to a few reliable insiders who also leaked next season's skin list, could just be a first-person mode. Given Fortnite's massive arena and often frantic, omnidirectional action, the first-person perspective seems more of a hindrance than a help – at least when playing with others using the more traditional third-person mode. Still, a dedicated game mode taking advantage of the new perspective seems like an ideal way to shake up the typically prone-to-stagnation battle royale formula.