Florida Republicans continue their march toward Gilead

Unsatisfied with their 15-week ban on abortion, Florida Republicans, with the support of Presidential hopeful Gov. Ron DeSantis have introduced legislation seeking a 6-week ban. DeSantis has already announced he'll sign further restrictions on women's access to healthcare.

Orlando Sentinel:

Florida Republicans moved Tuesday to restrict abortion even more by proposing bills to ban the procedure with few exceptions after six weeks of pregnancy.

The legislation would expand on a 15-week ban passed by the Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis last year. The governor said last month he would sign further restrictions on abortion if lawmakers approved them.

…

Democrats vowed to fight against the measure.

"No one wants Ron DeSantis in the exam room with us; personal medical decisions should be between me, my family, my doctor and my faith — not politicians," state Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, said in a prepared statement.