Horse tries making 'snow angels'

Well, this is fun. A horse in New Hampshire followed her owner's lead to play in the snow as she made snow angels:

My name is Sandy Hodskins, owner of West Meadow Farm in Bradford, NH. This is West Wind, she is 17 year old Kiger Mustang mare, born in Bend, Oregon. I got her as a yearling and we have been a team ever since. We study Natural Horsemanship, its a way to communicate to horses using psychology to connect with the horse at every level – recreation, training and competition. This was another snow storm we had, my husband was out plowing, after I got done shoveling I brought West Wind to a new paddock with fresh snow and starting making snow angels. She decided she wanted to join me. (The psychology part is I know she enjoys laying down in fresh snow), I was happy she did it next to me! We were just having fun like we did as kids. Something we often forget to do when we turn into an adult.