New Order's genre-defining "Blue Monday" turned 40-years-old today. How does it feel?

"Blue Monday" remains the bestselling 12" single of all time and transformed club music forever. The music video above was created to accompany the 1988 remix of the song. Below, Peter Hook reveals that his iconic bass line was inspired by Ennio Morricone's score to A Few Dollars More, and the band reflects on the song's creation and impact in an episode of the excellent podcast series Transmissions.