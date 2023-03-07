The fantastic facial expressions of the Georgia grand jury forewoman are analyzed by a body language expert

Emily Kohrs, the forewoman of the Fulton County special grand jury investigating Donald Trump's alleged interference in Georgia's 2020 Presidential election, is a master of animated facial expressions. In an interview with MSNBC, Kohrs displayed a range of emotions that would put even the great Marcel Marceau to shame. She pursed her lips, blinked, suppressed a smile, thrust out her jaw, tilted her head down, elevated her eyebrows, torqued her head, jutted her tongue, and rolled her lips inward among other fleeting micro-expressions.

Kohrs' interview caught the attention of Jack Brown, a physician and body language expert, who provided his analysis of her actions in a Twitter thread below the article. Brown breaks down Kohrs' various expressions and describes what they may indicate about her thoughts and emotions.

