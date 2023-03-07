The trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem looks like a high point for the franchise

It's wild to think about how perpetually relevant the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise has remained over the years. The thought becomes even wilder when you remember that the original comic was designed to parody Daredevil and X-Men's dominance in the comic book market in the 80s. Even though the more sanitized version of the Turtles that found their way to television screens in the 80s was a far cry from their comic counterparts, the first TMNT cartoon has served as the blueprint for the franchise ever since.

Although the TMNT show in the 2000s attempted to inject some of the grit from the original comic series, the show still retained the vibrancy and tone of its 80s predecessor. The 80s version of the Turtles has proven to be just too evergreen a presentation to mess with. At best, any creator attempting to revive the franchise can aim to make a version of the TMNT that boasts a contemporary edge with modern slang and gadgets.

In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for Seth Rogen's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem which presents the Turtles in an art style that's reminiscent of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.