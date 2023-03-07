Wealthy predominantly white city to issue fliers asking citizens to be less racist

The city of Mill Valley plans to send a flier asking its residents to be less racist to 6000 homes. How they will select those homes remains to be seen, but beyond asking residents to consider their biases and assumptions, and measure their reactions against them, the city is straight up reminding people to not be racist:

The flyer reads: "A person's race or appearance is NEVER a good reason to call the police."

Evidently, Mill Valleans call the police 20x about black people as they do white ones.