Author of Missouri's anti-LGBT school bill isn't sure what her bill means

Missouri State Rep. Ann Kelley (R) has difficulty explaining to her gay colleague Phil Christofanelli (R) why her anti-LGBT school bill would allow teachers to say that George Washington was married to Martha.

Rep. Phil Christofanelli

I'm just going to read you the language in your bill: "No classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties relating to sexual orientation or gender identity shall occur." Lady, you mentioned George Washington. Who is Martha Washington?

Rep. Ann Kelley

[After a pause] His wife.

Rep. Phil Christofanelli

Under your bill, how could you mention that in the classroom?

Rep. Ann Kelley

So to me, that's not sexual orientation.

Rep. Phil Christofanelli

Really. So, it's only really certain sexual orientations that you want prohibited from introduction in the classroom?

Rep. Ann Kelley

Do you have language to make that better? To make it where you're not talking…

Rep. Phil Christofanelli

Lady, I didn't introduce your bill. And I didn't write it. You wrote it. And so I'm asking what it means. Which sexual orientations do you believe should be prohibited from Missouri classrooms?

Rep. Ann Kelley

We all have a moral compass. And my moral compass is compared with the Bible.

Rep. Phil Christofanelli

Lady, I've been hearing your testimony. You said that you didn't want teachers' personal beliefs entering the classroom, but it seems a lot like your personal beliefs you would like to enter all Missouri classrooms.

Rep. Ann Kelley

You can believe something without, and without, and without putting that onto somebody by the way you behave. And you can have beliefs and morals and values that guide you through life.

Rep. Phil Christofanelli

I don't dispute that. But I'm asking you about the language of your bill and how it would permit the mention of the historical figure Martha Washington. Could you explain that to me?

Rep. Ann Kelley

What does she… what… why is she famous? Is she famous because she's married to George Washington?

Rep. Phil Christofanelli

It seems like that would be a relevant fact in her biography, yes. Could it be mentioned under the [unitelligible] reading language of your bill?

[long pause in which Kelley remains silent.]

Rep. Phil Christofanelli

Is that a no?

Rep. Ann Kelley

I don't know, sir.

Rep. Phil Christofanelli

Okay.