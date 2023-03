On November 22, 1963 in Dallas, a motorcade of proud Americans went out for a lovely drive on a sunny day. Political assassination? Huh? In the clip below, intrepid truth seeker Tucker Carlson reports on that day in Dallas which wasn't even close to the "mostly peaceful chaos," as he described the scene at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021:

Imagining if Tucker Carlson covered the JFK assassination pic.twitter.com/ryK8Z4D0zp — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 8, 2023

(Thanks, Bob Pescovitz!)