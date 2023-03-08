Jon Bernthal to return as the Punisher for Daredevil: Born Again

Sooner or later, the Marvel cinematic universe gets everyone. Prior to Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the idea of the X-Men and Fantastic Four making an appearance in the MCU seemed pretty unlikely. Cut to today, and Marvel is actively seeding the idea of mutants in the MCU and officially has a Fantastic Four movie in development. Before 2015, no one truly believed that Marvel and Sony could cooperate to bring Spider-Man into the MCU, but by the end of 2016, the impossible had become a reality. On a long enough timeline, everyone will end up joining the MCU.

Similar to the X-Men and Spider-Man, Marvel fans spent years hoping that the canceled Marvel/Netflix shows would become canon in the MCU. According to Comic Book Resources, Jon "The best Punisher of all-time, sorry, not sorry, Thomas Jane" Bernthal will reprise his role in Daredevil: Born Again. The word around the campfire is that the new Daredevil: Born Again series will serve as a soft reboot for the beloved Netflix Defenders continuity.