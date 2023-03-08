Jon Bernthal to return as the Punisher for Daredevil: Born Again

Sooner or later, the Marvel cinematic universe gets everyone. Prior to Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the idea of the X-Men and Fantastic Four making an appearance in the MCU seemed pretty unlikely. Cut to today, and Marvel is actively seeding the idea of mutants in the MCU and officially has a Fantastic Four movie in development. Before 2015, no one truly believed that Marvel and Sony could cooperate to bring Spider-Man into the MCU, but by the end of 2016, the impossible had become a reality. On a long enough timeline, everyone will end up joining the MCU.
Similar to the X-Men and Spider-Man, Marvel fans spent years hoping that the canceled Marvel/Netflix shows would become canon in the MCU. According to Comic Book Resources, Jon "The best Punisher of all-time, sorry, not sorry, Thomas Jane" Bernthal will reprise his role in Daredevil: Born Again. The word around the campfire is that the new Daredevil: Born Again series will serve as a soft reboot for the beloved Netflix Defenders continuity.
As revealed by The Hollywood Reporter, Bernthal will once again portray Frank Castle/Punisher on the small screen. While there's been no official word from Marvel Studios on the details of the actor's return or how the anti-hero will factor into the plot, Bernthal will join several other Netflix/Marvel characters on the series. Charlie Cox will headline the new Daredevil series after appearing as Matt Murdoch in Spider-Man: No Way Home and in costume as the Man Without Fear on She-Hulk. Joining him will be Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, who crossed into the MCU on Hawkeye.
Bernthal has spent years dancing around whether or not he'd return to the iconic role after playing the Punisher on Daredevil and two seasons of his eponymous series. For fans, it was only a matter of time before Marvel brought Frank Castle into the MCU proper. And the return of Cox and D'Onofrio made Bernthal's reprisal seem likely. Of course, plenty of other actors from the Netflix era have yet to cross over.