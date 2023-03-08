Los Angeles considers deploying a robotic police dog

The Los Angeles City Council is considering accepting a gift from Boston Dynamics of one police robot for the LAPD. Critics worry the robot could be put to misuse, but the police insist it won't be used for spying or equipped with weaponry.

ABC7:

The Los Angeles City Council is considering whether to accept the donation of a dog-like robot for the LAPD, with critics concerned the devices could be misused.

The Boston Dynamics robot would be used by the SWAT team for surveillance and LAPD officials insist it would not be equipped with weapons and would not be used for spying.

Critics worry it could be misused to harm or spy on people.