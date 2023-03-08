Musk apologies to disabled Twitter employee by blaming other people

On Monday, Elon Musk entered legal hot water by publically complaining on Twitter that one of his employees, Haraldur Thorleifsson, "did no actual work," and "claimed as his excuse that he had a disability that prevented him from typing, yet was simultaneously tweeting up a storm." Thorleifsson has muscular dystrophy and uses a wheelchair, and it turns out that he did a lot of meaningful work for Twitter, and is a great humanitarian. He is, in other words, the opposite of Musk.

Once Musk realized that he was facing a potentially massive lawsuit under the Americans with Disabilities Act, he issued a fake apology, blaming others for his callous, hateful post.

"I would like to apologize to Halli for my misunderstanding of his situation," tweeted Musk. "It was based on things I was told that were untrue or, in some cases, true, but not meaningful."

Of course, this isn't the first time that Musk has insulted someone on Twitter. He famously called the rescuer of trapped Thai schoolboys a "pedo guy." It seems that Musk will never stop insulting people who make him feel inferior.