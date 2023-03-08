Never mind Cocaine Bear, this is a real cocaine cat

In Cincinnati, Ohio, animal control officers responded to sightings of a "leopard" in a tree. The leopard turned out to be an African serval which isn't legal to own in the state. (It is permitted in neighboring states of Kentucky and Indiana.) For some reason, Cincinnati Animal Care decided to test the animal for narcotics and it was found to have been exposed to cocaine. Now, the cat—named Amiry—is under care at the Cincinnati Zoo. From WLWT:

It's unclear what will happen to Amiry moving forward. The zoo has yet to announce if the animal will remain at their facility. Officials said that Amiry's owner has been cooperative with the investigation, and Hamilton County Dog Wardens are not pressing charges.