Power Wash Simulator now canonically part of Final Fantasy

Final Fantasy is no stranger to odd crossovers – just look at FFXV's Noctis making an appearance in Tekken. Power Wash Simulator's recent Midgar Special Pack, themed after Final Fantasy 7, at first promised to be just another entry in a long list of weird bits of brand synergy… except for the fact that it's apparently actually fully canon. The DLC is interweaved with the story of FFVII, and apparently even has the Square Enix seal of approval for full integration into the canon. Cloud even gets a little jealous of the faceless cleaner, no doubt prompting many lurid pieces of fanfiction to be written even as you read these words.