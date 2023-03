Americans tweet. Britons sit in the street. The French, though, they know how to protest.

More than 1.2 million protesters marched in France on Tuesday as rail workers and refinery staff began rolling strikes and trade unions stepped up their campaign to try to stop Emmanuel Macron's plan to raise the pension age to 64. …

"The idea is to bring France to a standstill," said Fabrice Michaud of the railway workers' branch of the CGT trade union.