Star Wars has movie directors, but no direction

News out of the Disneyverse is that several pending Star Wars movie projects are dead. All we know about the one project believed to be continuing is that its big-name director wants to play a character but doesn't know what the movie is about yet. The force, perhaps, is not strong in that one.
Awash in big-name directors, no interesting stories to tell on the big screen, and a booming straight-to-streaming television production line makes me wonder when the Marvel/Star Wars crossovers will begin.
The last we heard about Waititi's Star Wars was that filming would start in 2023 at the very earliest, with his commitments to Our Flag Means Death season 2 and Time Bandits taking up the back end of 2022.
However, as of summer last year, he did add that he was "still trying to figure out what the story is". Variety's report hints that a 2025 release date could be a possibility.
Elsewhere, the trade publication went on to reveal that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is essentially far too busy to continue his work as a producer on a planned Star Wars movie, so it's no longer in active development at Lucasfilm.
It's also being reported that Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron project is no longer in active development.
It's expected further details about upcoming Star Wars projects will be formally revealed at the Star Wars Celebration in London in early April.