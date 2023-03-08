Star Wars has movie directors, but no direction

News out of the Disneyverse is that several pending Star Wars movie projects are dead. All we know about the one project believed to be continuing is that its big-name director wants to play a character but doesn't know what the movie is about yet. The force, perhaps, is not strong in that one.

Awash in big-name directors, no interesting stories to tell on the big screen, and a booming straight-to-streaming television production line makes me wonder when the Marvel/Star Wars crossovers will begin.

Digital Spy: