"Suspicious older male" who offered young boy chocolate was celebrating Random Acts of Kindness Day, say police

In Hanover, Ontario, police were investigating a "suspicious older male" who apparently pulled over his car and offered a young boy a box of "Pot of Gold" chocolates. When the boy refused the gift, the man insisted, saying he could pass on the gift to his mother. From CTV News:

In a new release issued Tuesday, police said they'd found the man and determined his intentions "were genuine and pure."

"The male was motivated by Random Acts of Kindness Day and handed out chocolates to people of varying ages for those reasons," Hanover police said.