Tesla eerily silent as federal investigators blame "FSD" in deadly firetruck crash

While investigators for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration merely "suspect" the Tesla that crashed into a firetruck was in self-driving mode, Tesla's silence seems to confirm it. Typically Tesla's CEO and hypeman Musk is quick to blame the drivers of cars after violent collisions.

KRON4:

U.S. investigators suspect that a Tesla was operating on an automated driving system when it crashed into a firetruck in California last month, killing the driver and critically injuring a passenger.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday it has dispatched a special crash investigation team to look into the Feb. 18 crash in Northern California where emergency responders had to cut open the Tesla to remove the passenger. Four Contra Costa County firefighters had minor injuries.

The probe is part of a larger investigation by the agency into multiple instances of Teslas on Autopilot crashing into parked emergency vehicles that are tending to other crashes.

…

Messages were left Wednesday seeking comment from Tesla, which has disbanded its public relations department.