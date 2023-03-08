The upcoming Kevin Feige and Patty Jenkins Star Wars movies have been canceled

It's getting pretty depressing to report news about Disney these days. It was only a few years ago when one of the most common jokes on the internet was about how Disney essentially owned the rights to everyone's imagination. With the Marvel cinematic universe, Pixar, and Disney plus firing on all cylinders, it looked like the House of Mouse was destined to retain the title of the undisputed entertainment champion indefinitely.

Flash forward to 2023, and the company has been hit with crisis after crisis. Last weekend Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania was dethroned in its third week by Creed 3 after suffering a 72% drop in its second. Former CEO Bob Chapek was both shockingly and predictably fired in the middle of the night and replaced by his predecessor Bob Iger. Oh, and let's not forget about the corporate power struggle that Iger had to thwart only months into his return.

With all of the chaos happening in the Magic Kingdom, it's not surprising to hear that Disney is looking to cancel some upcoming projects to keep their profit margins looking tidy. According to Comicbook.com, Disney has canceled Kevin Feige and Patty Jenkins's upcoming Star Wars films.