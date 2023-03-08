"Turn Around Alan" is a TikTok dedicated to see if coworker ever turns around

I've been following this TikTok account for some time now. It's called "Turn Around Alan," and features a man with a colleague named "Alan." The whole account is "dedicated to seeing if my coworker notices I'm filming him." The account has amassed over 533,000 followers—many of whom write in asking for the creator to ask Alan various questions, to get Alan's responses, and to see if Alan will turn around. Here are some examples: "Hey Alan, what's your favorite Girl Scout cookies?" and "Hey Alan, who's your favorite member of the Fellowship of the Ring?" And here's Alan singing Alice in Chains. I keep checking in to see if Alan has turned around yet. So far, he hasn't. I wonder what he'll think when he finally does?!