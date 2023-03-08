U.S. Senators unveil bill that would them ban Tik Tok and other foreign sites

The cool culture and hot politics of America's younger generations are on Tik Tok. And Tik Tok isn't American. That's three problems right there! No Tik Tok, no problem.

The legislation — titled the Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology (RESTRICT) Act — would apply to technology tied to China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia and Venezuela that "poses an undue or unacceptable risk" to national security.

Some Dems are on this bill, suckered in by the national security angle and oblivious (or indifferent) to the speech of the users or the further agendas of the right-wingers pitching this. The White House, eager to give itself a vague new law that lets it turn off technological troublemakers without much oversight, is also promoting it.