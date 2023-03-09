Charges for 11 Ohio cops filmed beating suspects and destroying evidence

A complation of footage showing East Cleveland officers assaulting locals

11 police officers East Cleveland, Ohio, were indicted this week after being filmed violently attacking suspects and destroying evidence. In one video a police officer appears to ram another motorist, to precipitate a brutal arrest in which the driver's pelvis was broken. Dozens of charges were filed–many based on what's seen in the officers' own bodycam footage.

East Cleveland, population 13,000, is adjacent to the much-larger city of Cleveland.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley said there are a total of 16 officers charged in the investigation in the last six months.