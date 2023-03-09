Elon Musk wants his own "Fordlandia"

Having experienced Elon's Twitter, you may soon have the opportunity to live in a city run on his logic. The Wall Street Journal reports Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk is looking to develop his own town. Described as a "Texas utopia," I can only guess what that may be! Reportedly, the town will be called Snailbrook, and perhaps, as unlikely as it seems, by running his own company-town Musk may develop the skills necessary to lead his mission to mars.
WSJ:
Elon Musk is planning to build his own town on part of thousands of acres of newly purchased pasture and farmland outside the Texas capital, according to deeds and other land records and people familiar with the project.
In meetings with landowners and real-estate agents, Mr. Musk and employees of his companies have described his vision as a sort of Texas utopia along the Colorado River, where his employees could live and work.
Executives at the Boring Co., Mr. Musk's tunnel operation, have discussed and researched incorporating the town in Bastrop County, about 35 miles from Austin, which would allow Mr. Musk to set some regulations in his own municipality and expedite his plans, according to people familiar with Mr. Musk's projects.