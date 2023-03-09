Elon Musk wants his own "Fordlandia"

Having experienced Elon's Twitter, you may soon have the opportunity to live in a city run on his logic. The Wall Street Journal reports Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk is looking to develop his own town. Described as a "Texas utopia," I can only guess what that may be! Reportedly, the town will be called Snailbrook, and perhaps, as unlikely as it seems, by running his own company-town Musk may develop the skills necessary to lead his mission to mars.

Remember Fordlandia?

WSJ: