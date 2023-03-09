Maine confiscates a vegan family's "obscene" vanity license plate

In a crackdown on vanity license plates to keep obscenities and violence off the streets of Maine, the state confiscated "LUVTOFU" from a family of vegans. Because what could be more vulgar than a block of firm, creamy, slippery bean curd?

Maine, once a lenient state when it came to personalized license plates, recently reversed course and recalled 274 of the states approximately 120,000 plates. One such "obscene" sheet of aluminum belonged to Peter Starostecki, whose family – including children – are vegans, and whose car not only sported the indecent word "tofu" on its plate but was also plastered with tofu bumper stickers (which the state, so far, still permits).

From AP News: