Siegfried & Roy's over-the-top Vegas jungle-themed home listed at $3M

In today's surreal estate news, Siegfried & Roy's "Jungle Palace" property in Las Vegas has been listed for the asking price of $3 million.

Roy Horn lived at the 8-acre estate, located in Sin City at 1639 Valley Drive, until his death from complications from COVID in May 2020. The property includes four parcels with four homes, plus a casita and cabana. The 8,750-square-foot main house has two bedrooms and four baths, plus an indoor jacuzzi and a pool.

Casino.org:

According to Redfin, a private party purchased the estate one year ago for $1.87M and is looking to flip it for a tidy profit.

The virtual tour shows the property fully decked out with their eclectic furniture and art (don't miss the African elephant above the bed) but much of it has already been removed and will not be included in the sale. The home's chandeliers, electric gates, bird sanctuary, and animal enclosures will stay.

The estate's original structure was built in 1954 and became property of the legendary big cat-wrangling magicians in 1982.

Siegfried Fischbacher who lived a few miles away at Little Bavaria, an 80-acre property, died of pancreatic cancer in January 2021.