Southwest passenger pummels man on flight for allegedly bumping into his wife (video)

The latest display of good air-travel behavior occurred on a Southwest Airlines flight in Dallas on Monday before the plane even took off. A gentleman felt slighted when a fellow gent allegedly bumped into his wife, so naturally he held the rude passenger in a headlock and repeatedly punched him inside the cabin until other passengers and flight crew members intervened. (See video below, recorded by passenger Caitlin Johnson and posted by DeL2000.)

According to CNN, the two passengers were removed from the plane, which still managed to take off on time. Neither passenger was arrested.

Dallas, TX: March 6 – Another flight, another incident. This time on a Southwest Airline, a flight from Dallas to Phoenix. A fight breaks out between two men. The tattooed man "bumped into the man in the sport jacket's wife by accident, and he started mouthing off." pic.twitter.com/JLdLWXgd0c — DeL2000 (@DeL2000) March 8, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Markus Mainka / shutterstock.com