The wild world of solar-powered sea slugs

Michael Middlebrooks, an invertebrate zoologist, is passionate about sea slugs, specifically photosynthetic kleptoplastic sea slugs. In other words, the ones who can harness solar power.

In his TEDx PSU Talk, Middlebrooks shares that photosynthetic animals are able to convert solar energy into biological energy, just like plants do. However, there are some animals, like corals and sea slugs, that have managed to become photosynthetic themselves.