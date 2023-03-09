Three arrested for sushi terrorism

Japanese police have arrested three people for "sushi terrorism." The three suspects, a 19-year-old man, a 15-year-old girl, and a 21-year-old man were apparently in cahoots in a viral video prank at a sushi restaurant during which they chugged from a bottle of communal soy sauce and touched or snatched sushi on other diners' plates before it made its way to their table. From CNN:

The acts, which appear to be becoming more commonplace, have been dubbed online as "#sushitero" or "#sushiterrorism" and have affected the financial fortunes of the country's famous rotating kaiten-style restaurants.

Kura Sushi, one of the chains affected, said the three had taken part in "extremely malicious nuisance" at its restaurant in the city of Nagoya on February 3.

"We hope that the recent arrests will allow the public to recognize that actions which undermine our trust-based structure for our customers is a 'crime,'" it said in a Wednesday statement.