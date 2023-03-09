Lose the Very is a very useful, i mean "imperative", website that will help both your vocabulary and writing skills. To use the site, type in the word "very" plus an adjective and then click the refresh button. For example, I typed in "very smelly", and the website spat out the word "putrid". I was going to tell you all to have a very amazing day, but the site has corrected me. I hope you all have a "jaw-dropping" day.
Website that helps you find a better word than "very"
