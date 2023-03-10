Alex Jones eyes $520,000 salary for himself in bankruptcy plan

Some suspect that the bankruptcy filings of Alex Jones' companies are merely a legal device to avoid payment of the massive financial awards to the Sandy Hook parents he defamed. It's surely not about personal or corporate insolvency, not with that $520,000 salary he proposes for himself in his own bankruptcy plan.

it remains unclear how much money the Sandy Hook families will actually get from Jones and Infowars' parent company, Free Speech Systems. Jones is appealing the verdicts and has said on his show that he has $2 million or less to his name.

Free Speech Systems, owned solely by Jones, filed a proposed reorganization plan Tuesday in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy case in Houston that predicts it will have $7 million to $10 million annually after expenses to pay creditors from 2023 to 2027.