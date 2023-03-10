Berlin lets swimmers have their boobs out

Swimmers at Berlin's pools may now get their boobs out, reports the BBC. The change in policy comes after women there were punished for doing so and challenged the sexist laws in court.

Authorities agreed they had been victims of discrimination and said that all visitors to Berlin's pools were now entitled to go topless. The decision will be welcomed by those here who champion what's known as Freikörperkultur – free body culture. Foreign visitors to Germany are often surprised – and sometimes downright disconcerted – by the sight of naked Germans frolicking in its lakes, snoring in its parks, or sweating in its saunas.