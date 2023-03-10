Can you really laugh yourself to death?

In 1975, Alex Mitchell, 50, was watching the UK television comedy The Goodies when he burst in such hard laughter that, well, he died laughing. His heart had failed. To be fair, he didn't really die of laughter.

"Laughing can increase your intrathoracic pressure, and if you have an aortic aneurysm, that pressure can be transmitted into your vascular system, and it would rupture," Duke University School of Medicine cardiologist Jorge Antonio Gutierrez told Gizmodo in 2019. "But in that case, you just happened to laugh: the laughing didn't get you. Somebody can have a heart attack while they're laughing, but they were going to have a heart attack no matter what."

