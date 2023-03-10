Federal regulators take control of tech darling Silicon Valley Bank

Silicon Valley Bank, a mainstay in California's technology industry, has been taken over by Federal regulators. Citing a lack of funds due to a sell-off of "assets affected by higher interest rates," SVB was attempting to urgently raise $2.25 billion when the regulators stepped in.

I have no clue what assets are not affected by higher interest rates, or what the heck happened here. When I was actively working with startups Silicon Valley Bank was a trusted partner and the lender of choice for technology startups.

BBC: