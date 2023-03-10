Former Trump lawyer admits false statements, is censured by judge, then gets upset because people are calling her a liar

Jenna Ellis, a former lawyer for Donald Trump, admitted that "comments she made about the 2020 election violated professional ethics rules barring reckless, knowing or intentional misrepresentations by attorneys." A Colorado judge censured her for her unethical representations Thursday. Then she went onto Twitter and freaked out about people calling her a liar.

Among the false statements highlighted in the stipulation were comments by Ellis on social media and in TV appearances claiming that the Trump campaign had evidence the election was "stolen." "The public censure in this matter reinforces that even if engaged in political speech, there is a line attorneys cannot cross, particularly when they are speaking in a representative capacity," Jessica Yates, attorney regulation counsel for the Colorado Supreme Court, said in a statement.

Her freakout is the first time I've seen an unlimited-length Tweet. it's a perfect exemplar of the format.