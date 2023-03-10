Japanese authorities cracking down on men taking gross sexual photos with statues at new Studio Ghibli theme park

Japanese officials are cracking down on men taking gross photos of themselves pretending to fondle statues of young female characters at Japan's new Ghibli Park, the new theme park dedicated to the work of animation director Hayao Miyazaki and his Studio Ghibli. From the Straits Times:

In a press conference on Thursday, Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura said he plans to ask Ghibli Park's operating company to immediately stop any improper behaviour by visitors, Japan daily Mainichi Shimbun reported.

Speaking to Japanese media, he said: "It is extremely regrettable. We will take firm action because it (Ghibli Park) is located within the prefectural park."[…]

The photos feature a park visitor taking upskirt photos of Marnie, the titular character of the 2014 film When Marnie Was There, and another fondling the breasts of Teru, the heroine from the film Tales From Earthsea (2006)[…]

Mr Omura said that if the person who took the inappropriate photos at the theme park is identified, the prefecture will take severe measures such as legal action.