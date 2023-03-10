The final trailer for The Super Mario Bros Movie brings the heat

At this point, it's safe to say that The Super Mario Bros Movie is on track to become one of the most successful animated films of the entire year. In addition to the instant brand recognition the film offers with its titular characters, the movie also has the potential to tap into the collective nostalgia of gamers that also have a gaggle of children. And if that wasn't enough, the movie has a star-studded cast that all appear to be bringing their A-game to the flick.

Although there was initially some doubt surrounding the film's quality, every trailer since the first teaser revealed at New York Comic Con has shattered the apprehension of Nintendo fans around the globe. In the video linked above, you can check out the final trailer for The Super Mario Bros Movie that brings an unprecedented level of hype for the upcoming blockbuster. In the words of Mario himself, "here we go."