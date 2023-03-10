The Plum Island Museum of Lost Toys & Curiosities is in Amesbury, Massachusetts. This charming museum is filled with doodads, trinkets, and toys that have wound up on the shores of Plum Island. I love looking at these objects and wondering where each one came from, and how they got separted from their owners. I'm glad that all of these lost toys have found a loving home that provides a fun experience for people and also cleans up the beaches.

From Atlas Obscura: